Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

