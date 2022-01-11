20,100 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

