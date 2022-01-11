TROY (TROY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.50 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One TROY coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TROY has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

