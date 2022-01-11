Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Hits $4.94 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $36,698.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00308088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,427,106 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

