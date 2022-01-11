Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 161.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

