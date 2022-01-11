Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 420.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.