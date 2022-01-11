RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.36.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $174.43 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

