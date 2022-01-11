Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

