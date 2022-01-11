F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.32.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

