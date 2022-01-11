Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.49. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

