Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Shares of REG opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.