Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.85. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.