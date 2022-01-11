Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $197.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Global Payments stock opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

