Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,426,000 after purchasing an additional 369,096 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

