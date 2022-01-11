Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $238.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

