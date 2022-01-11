Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

