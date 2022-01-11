Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

