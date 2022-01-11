FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of BX opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

