Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 196.2% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.14. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

