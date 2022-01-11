South Dakota Investment Council Sells 32,100 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

