Private Ocean LLC Invests $105,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

