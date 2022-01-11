Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $30,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

SHW stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

