South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 117,182 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 1.22% of Berry worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

