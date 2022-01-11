iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

