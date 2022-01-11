South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $706,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AZN opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

