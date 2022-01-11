Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.