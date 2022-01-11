Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:NOM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

