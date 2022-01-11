Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:NOM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
