RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPP opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

In related news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

