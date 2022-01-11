Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £180.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.01.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

