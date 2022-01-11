Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £180.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.01.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
