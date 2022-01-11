Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.