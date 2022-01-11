Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.