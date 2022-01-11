Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

