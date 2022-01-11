Connable Office Inc. Buys 1,598 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

