Bitspawn Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitspawn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn

Bitspawn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspawn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitspawn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPWNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.