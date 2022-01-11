Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.16

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $330,252.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.