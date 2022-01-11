Equalizer Market Capitalization Reaches $6.64 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $854,818.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

