Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDX. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

