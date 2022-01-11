Wolfe Research Downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Underperform

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

