Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $6,881,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,578 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.