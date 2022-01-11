Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $821,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,295 shares of company stock worth $121,085,923. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

