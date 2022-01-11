First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.