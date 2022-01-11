Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JSD stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

