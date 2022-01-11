Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.16. Barclays posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

