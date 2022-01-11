Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

