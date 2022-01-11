Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

SNV stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.