Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

