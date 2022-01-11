Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

