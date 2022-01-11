AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. AZZ has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

