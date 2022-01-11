Rational Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RGEN opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.33.
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
