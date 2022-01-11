Rational Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.