Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

